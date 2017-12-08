Mumbai woman crushed by tree: Police to check if residents asked for gulmohar to be pruned

The Govandi police have started investigations to determine whether the death of Sharda Ghodeswar, 45, who was crushed by a tree in Chembur on Thursday, was the result of negligence. “We will check whether any complaints pertaining to the pruning of the tree were made ,” said a police officer privy to the investigation. “We are trying to ascertain the reason why the tree fell and what its condition was,” he added.

In an application submitted to the Govandi police, Sharda’s husband Sahdev and son Sumeet alleged negligence on the part of the authorities. Referring to the death of former Doordarshan anchor Kanchan Nath, who was also crushed by a tree in July, their application states: “Before this, a tree collapsed in Swastik Park [the same locality], owing to which a woman died. If the authorities had taken cognisance then, this incident wouldn’t have occurred.”

The family demanded that the authorities be booked under section n304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police, however, admitted that it is difficult to prove this.

The Govandi police have registered an accidental death case and are looking for experts who can give an opinion on the tree’s strength.

“The incident took place owing to the irresponsible and negligent attitude of the civic body and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). The BEST administration prunes trees that block the path of its buses. However, they ignored the location where the incident occurred,” reads the application.