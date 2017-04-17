Mumbai woman dies a month after her husband poured hot oil on her

A 28-year-old woman, who had been fighting for her life at a Kandivli hospital after her husband poured hot oil over her nearly a month ago, died on Saturday night.

The deceased, Mariyam, had sustained more than 50% burns and was being treated in Oscar hospital in Kandivli (west). After the incident, Mariyam’s husband, Shabad Ali Irshad Shaikh, 31, surrendered before the Malwani police station and confessed to the crime.

The Malwani police had registered a case of attempt to murder against Shaikh and arrested him. “Shaikh is in judicial custody and now after Mariyam’s death we have charged him for murder,” said senior inspector Deepak Phatangare of Malwani police station.

According to the police, Mariyam and Shaikh got married around eight years ago, they have two children and were staying in Malwani area. However, for the past few months, the couple had constantly been fighting over small issues, said the police. Two months ago, Mariyam to separate from her husband and started living in Azmi Nagar in Malad (west) along with her children, said a police officer.

Mariyam worked in a mall at Malad. When she was at work on March 22, her estranged husband called to say that he wanted to cook chicken for her and was planning to have dinner with her one last time as the couple was planning to get a divorce, said the officer.

Mariyam reluctantly agreed and asked the children to go to at their grandparent’s home. After she returned home, Shaikh went into the kitchen saying he wants to heat up the chicken he had cooked. Instead, he removed the chicken from the vessel and poured the entire hot oil over his wife, added the officer.

While Mariyam was admitted into the hospital after the neighbours heard her scream, Shaikh went to Malwani police station and surrendered himself.

