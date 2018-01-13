Mumbai woman ‘fed up’ of suffering from migraines hangs herself

A 30-year-old homemaker allegedly committed suicide at her Borivli (West) residence on Saturday. Kalinda Sakat left behind a one-page-long suicide note in her son’s notebook, saying she was “fed up” of suffering from severe migraines.

Police said Sakat lived in a one-room kitchen with her husband and three children at an SRA building in MHB Colony near Don Bosco School. Her suicide note states that her family should not be held responsible for her actions and should not be harassed after her death.

“Her family had sought treatment for her prolonged illness at various hospitals, but there was no respite,” said an officer from Borivli police station.

Sakat hung herself with her sari when her children were asleep. Her body was found around 6 am, said police.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The hospital authorities alerted the police, who filed an accidental death report. Officials said there were no signs of foul play. They have recorded her husband’s statement.