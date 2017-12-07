Mumbai woman gets of ₹4 lakh by a couple on social media

Mumbai:

The JJ Marg police registered a complaint against an unidentified couple on Tuesday for cheating a 44-year-old woman of Rs4 lakh.

The complainant, Soumya Faiyyaz Momin, 38, told the police that she had received a friend request from a woman, who introduced herself as a citizen of New York. After the two started talking, the woman introduced her to Max.

Shirish Gaikwad, senior police inspector of JJ Marg police station, said, “According to Momin, after a few conversations, Max told her that since he had lost his wife and mother to cancer, he wanted to help cancer patients in India as treatment in India is expensive. He said that he was sending some medicines to India, and Momin agreed to help with the process.”

Last week, Max allegedly called her, claiming that the medicines he had sent were stuck at Delhi airport due to increased taxes in India and an amount of Rs4 lakh had to be paid to custom officials to clear it. Momin transferred the amount to the various bank accounts provided by him. When she did not hear back from his, she registered a complaint with the police.

The police are currently investigating the bank accounts. There have been two similar cases in November, and the police suspect it may be the same couple.