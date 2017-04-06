Mumbai woman gets over 100 lewd calls a day

The Mulund police have registered a case of defamation against an unknown person after a 23-year-old consultant of a leading textile firm complained that she had been receiving calls from several unknown people asking for her “one-night rate”.

The police said she had been getting more than 100 calls a day and that the calls continued to come in while she registered her complaint at the police station.

An officer from Mulund police station, who did not wish to be named, said, “The woman has been getting such calls since the first week of March. Unknown people call her many times a day and ask for her one-night rate.”

After the barrage of calls began, the woman learnt that an unknown person had posted her photo and her number on a Facebook group called ‘Padosan ka adda’. The Mulund police are seeking help from the cyber cell to get the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the administrator of the Facebook group.

“After we get the IP address and the location of the suspect we will be able to arrest him or her and investigate accordingly,” said an officer.

The woman has also told the police that in February she had removed one of her colleagues from an office Whatsapp group and that she suspects that he holds a grudge against her because of this.

The officer said, “We requested the woman to change her phone number but as she is a consultant she cannot afford to do so without losing clients.”

The police have registered a case under sections 500 (defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and 66(c) and 67(a) of the Information technology Act.

