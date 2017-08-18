Mumbai woman kills son: Family used to tie up 25-year-old to stop him from beating pregnant wife

The family of Nadeem Idrisi, the drug addict who was killed by his mother on Tuesday night, used to keep him tied up to prevent him from getting violent on regular occasions. Nadeem’s pregnant wife, who also used to be beaten, has been staying at her friend’s house for a few weeks.

Nadeem, 25, used to stay with his wife, two brothers and his mother Anwari at Ambedkar Chawl in Mankhurd.

Nadeem got married around two years ago. He used to often assault his wife said police. Disturbed by the constant beatings, she has been going to sleep at her friend’s house nearby.

Tired of his behaviour, Anwari had even sent her two daughters to her native place so they could escape his abuses

On Tuesday, Nadeem again started abusing at home and got violent, after which his 19-year-old brother and Anwari tied him up. After a while, when Nadeem’s brother Nazim went to sleep outside, Anwari was alone in the house. Then, Nadeem started verbally abusing Anwari.

“Anwari picked up a dupatta and strangled him with it. She was later arrested after she confessed to the murder,” said an officer from Mankhurd police station.

The Mankhurd police have arrested Anwari on charges of murder. Anwari was produced before a metropolitan court that remanded her in police custody till August 21.

The police also received the post mortem report that states, “Opinion reserved with evidences of ligature mark over neck associated with multiple injuries over body.”