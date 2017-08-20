Mumbai woman stabs husband seven times in chest, stomach, kills him

A woman killed her 52-year-old husband by repeatedly stabbing him at their Malad (West) apartment on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, Apayya Chenanda, had represented India at hockey tournaments in his youth, said police.

Chenanda had retired after working as an executive with a private company.

His wife, Anita, is also an executive at a private firm, said police. The couple have a 23-year-old son, who is a college student. He was not at home at the time of the murder.Chenanda and Anita live at Agarwal Trinity building at Kanchpada. The two got into a fight around 2.05 pm, said police.

Based on preliminary questioning, the police ascertained that Chenanda and his wife would fight over household issues occasionally.

On Saturday, a fight over personal issues soon escalated into a physical altercation.

Anita attacked Chenanda with a knife, stabbing him seven times. The Malad police said they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Police said they were trying to determine the exact sequence of events and what provoked Anita to attack her husband.

Chenanda sustained severe injuries on his chest and stomach. He was rushed to the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli, where he was declared dead before admission. Anita also suffered injuries in the altercation.

Police was alerted about the incident after a neighbour on the 27th floor, where the couple lived, overheard the commotion. The neighbour found the body and alerted the police, who took Anita into custody soon after.

Police registered a case of murder. They will question the couple’s son to find out more.