Mumbai woman who stabbed ex-hockey player husband to be arrested once she is discharged from hospital

A day after a 45-year-old homemaker from Malad allegedly murdered her husband, police said they were waiting for her to get discharged from a local hospital so they could arrest her.

On Saturday, 52-year-old Apayya Chenanda — a retired executive who represented the India at hockey tournaments — was allegedly stabbed seven times by his wife Anita, said police.

During the struggle, Anita also suffered injuries on her hands and body.

“She is currently at Shatabdi Hospital. We will formally arrest her once she is discharged,’ said Sudhir Mahadik, senior inspector, Malad police station.

Police said they will interrogate Anita to ascertain the reason for the murder.

They will also try to determine if she has a history of violence. “The couple’s son, Ganpati, has been in a state of shock since Apayya died,” said Mahadik.

He added that Ganpati is a college student, who was not at home at the time of the murder.

Apayya and Anita live on the 27th floor of Agarwal Trinity building at Kanchpada. Preliminary questioning revealed that the two would fight over household issues occasionally.

However, their spat, which began around 2.05 pm, soon escalated into a physical altercation. After Apayya was stabbed, he suffered severe injuries on his chest and stomach.

He was taken to the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli, where he was declared dead before admission.A neighbour, who overheard the commotion and later found the body, alerted the police.