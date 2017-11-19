Mumbai writer gives accountant blank cheques to pay her bills, he deposits them in his account

A 30-year-old accountant was arrested on Saturday by Versova police for allegedly cheating his employer, a writer, by depositing cheques, she had given him to pay her bills, into his own account.

According to the Versova police, since complainant Priya Kumar, 44, was a writer by profession and had a busy schedule, she used to give blank, signed cheques to the accountant to pay her bills. He had been working for her for the past four years.

Although the initial complaint said he had duped the writer of Rs 5 lakh, during the investigation the cops found out that he had transferred another Rs8 lakh to his account. After this, Kumar said she suspects that the total amount could be around Rs35 to Rs40 lakh.

The complainant said for at least a year, the accused had been depositing the cheques in his own bank account. An FIR was registered against him on Saturday under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested the same day.