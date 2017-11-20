Mumbai youth’s efforts to save abandoned kid impresses Twitterati

The efforts of a youngster to save a girl child found abandoned in an autorickshaw in Kanjurmarg on Sunday got applause on social media.

Aman, in his twenties, was walking towards his home in Bhandup, when he heard the cries of a child in an autorickshaw parked along the road. The child was shivering, he said.

In a series of tweets, Aman sought help, tagging the Mumbai police’s official handle. A police team was sent to the location and the child was later taken to hospital for treatment. “The child is kept under observation at Sion hospital,” said Gajanan Tapale, senior police inspector, Kanjurmarg police station.

Police said the accused knew that autos are parked at the spot regularly.

“Found this 3 to 5 day old kid in closed auto. Please help me guys. I’ve no idea what to do? #help” (sic) Aman had first tweeted, after which many reactions started to pour in.

After the police came to take the child, Aman kept updating stating that the kid is fine and that she has stopped shivering. “The girl is a year old and adequate care is being taken. We are trying to trace the accused,” said Akhileshkumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 7.

The police have registered a case against unidentified accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it).

The CCTV footages in the area are being scanned. The police are also investigating if there are any eye-witnesses.