Mumbai youth shoots video of woman in toilet, caught and thrashed

A 23-year-old youth was chased and thrashed by public in Santacruz (East) for allegedly trying to videotape a 20-year-old woman while she was using a public toilet in Vakola on Saturday.

According to Vakola police, the complainant is from a nearby district and had been staying in Mumbai with her family since last year.

The accused has been identified as Indrajeet Lakhan, a resident of Deepak Chawl in Dhobi ghat area of Vakola

Around 11 am on Saturday, the woman went to a public toilet in Vakola. The toilet had two divisions, one for men and another for women. The last toilet room for men shares a wall with a toilet for women. There is a slight gap in the wall and Lakhan allegedly put his mobile phone through it after turning its camera mode on.

The woman heard some noise and saw a person’s hand and the mobile. She started shouting for help. Lakhan got out of the toilet and started running but was eventually chased down by the locals who had heard the commotion. He was beaten up by the locals and handed over to the police. The police said he was treated for minor injuries.

The locals also handed over Lakhan’s mobile phone to the Vakola police. The phone will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. He has been booked under section 354 C (voyeurism) of IPC and 66 E (violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act. “He was produced before a court and granted bail. If convicted, the accused can be imprisoned for three years or more,” said a police official from Vakola police station.