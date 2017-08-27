Mumbaiites bid adieu to 46,000 Ganesh idols on Day 1 of immersion

While the 10-day Ganeshotsav has just begun, the city has already bid adieu to more than 46,000 idols on the first day of immersion.

According to the figures provided by city’s Disaster Management Unit (DMU), 122 sarvajanik and 45,926 household idols were immersed across the city, until 11pm.

Of these, 50 Sarvajanik and 9,302 household Ganpatis were immersed in artificial ponds.

According to the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella body of Ganesh mandals, the number was expected to go up later in the night.

“There isn’t much crowd at Girgaum Chowpatty and Shivaji Park as of yet [before 9pm]. It seems that the devotees will be coming late this time as they can carry out visarjan till 12am. Also, the high tide is only after 9 pm and the BMC has already put boards around informing people about the time of the tide,” said Suraj Walavalkar, president, Jal Suraksha Dal, Mumbai.

Till 8pm, 2,100 idols were immersed in Girgaum, while the actual figures at the end of day 2 for 2016 and 2015 were 5,380 and 3,800 respectively.

In 2016, a total of 53,165 idols were immersed on Day 1, which includes 44,476 in natural waters, and 8,689 immersions carried out in artificial lakes.

Sanjay Patil, ACP, Sakinaka police station, said that the police department has made strict security arrangements around the immersion sites.

At Powai Lake, he had got 12 CCTV cameras installed and issued asked police men to ensure that the devotees do not park their vehicles close to where the religious activities will be conducted.

The maintenance department, S-Ward, noticed that the number of eco-friendly household Ganpatis have gone up this year. While they put up notices and deployed staff to ascertain that all the flowers and other leftovers from pooja were put in designated bins, and not in the water body.

Risha Bhattacharya, HR professional, who is from Madhya Pradesh, said the festive feeling while Bappa was around made her house feel lively.

“Maharashtrians rightly say that when you bring Ganpati home, he blesses you with boons,” she said.