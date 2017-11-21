Mumbaiites, you can enrol in Mumbai civic body’s disaster management course next year

You will soon be able to learn how to manage flood situations, rescue operations, industrial safety, first aid and mitigate disasters in the city. If all goes according to plan, you can enrol for the post-graduate diploma course in disaster management, which is being launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in collaboration with the University of Mumbai, from next year. The first batch, which starts next month, is just for BMC staffers.

The first batch of 40 students will start the yearly part-time course in disaster management and industrial safety from December. The course includes vulnerability analysis, disaster management plan, rescue operation, industrial safety, first-aid and health care among others. From next year, it will be available to citizens for a fee of Rs50,000. In the next academic year, the BMC aims to promote and ask government offices across the city to enrol their employees for the course. The diploma will be free for civic employees. As many as 182 BMC staffers had applied and had given MAH-CET, out of which 42 were selected. The classes will be conducted every weekend on Saturday and Sunday for 4 and 6 hours. Teachers will include trainees from Mumbai fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and experts from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre among others.

The course would be conducted in the City Institute of Disaster Management being built by the civic body in Parel. The institute would be the first-of-its-kind in the country dedicated completely for study of disaster management. The BMC has also decided to set up a back-up disaster control room on the ground floor of the institute in an effort to augment the disaster preparedness of the city.