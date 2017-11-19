Mumbaiites, you can’t use agent’s phone number for driving licence and vehicle registration

You may land in trouble if you to give a Regional Transport Office (RTO) you agent’s phone number while registering a vehicle or applying for a driving licence. The transport department has appealed to motorists to register their own phone numbers to avoid shockers in the future.

The move came after the recent incident, in which a motor driving school booked more than 100 appointments for driving licences with a single mobile number at Borivli RTO. According to RTO officials, most applicants are either reluctant or unaware that they have to provide their own numbers or agents put their numbers down while applying on behalf of their clients.

These people are caught unawares when they get a bill of accumulated fines for traffic violations when they personally visit the transport offices as the transport department sends the messages for these penalties on the registered number. This also means the motorists are unable to fight these penalties in time.

A transport official said, “Motorists and licence holders should register their own numbers as the traffic cops have also started sending SMSs on the registered mobile about violations and fines.”

Highlighting the importance of giving own mobile numbers, the RTO officials said the government has adopted new web-based versions of SARATHI and VAHAN apps. “In new systems, online appointments for driving licence and other RTO related services have been made compulsory. It also lets people track the status of vehicle registration and other applications. The valid contact number thus becomes mandatory,” said a senior motor vehicle department official.

Another senior RTO official said registering own mobile numbers will also prove helpful for authorities to reach the drivers or vehicle owners in case of emergencies.