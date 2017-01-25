Mumbai University to co-host Indian Youth Science event

The University of Mumbai will be co-hosting the 8th annual Indian Youth Science (IYS) event along with M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, from February 16 to 18. Young collegians and research students from across the country have been invited to share their research papers, and the various panel discussions will particularly cover the topic of climate change.

“The focus will be to see how the youth of the country can be involved in safe-guarding the environment and also to ensure that they know the side-effects of a degrading climate. We expect over 5,000 students from across the country to join us for this event,” said Sanjay Deshmukh, vice chancellor, MU. He said the conference will be open to all students—under-graduates to PhDs—and that at least 350 research projects have already been registered with them till date.

MU plans to conduct parallel discussions through the day and for this purpose, utilise four of the seven digital auditoriums that MU’s Kalina campus boasts of. While a series of lectures and panel discussions are spread over three days, 25 films on climate change will also be broadcast at IYS this year. “We will also be conferring MS Swaminathan with the honorary doctorate and we hope to bring some of the top dignitaries, including the President of India for this function,” added Deshmukh.

