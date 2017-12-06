Music maestros on one stage to honour godfather of jazz – Louis Banks

Catch Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Taufiq Qureshi, Sivamani, Rakesh Chaurasia, Gino Banks and more, on the same stage, at a very special Louis Banks tribute this week.

The legendary musician — called the godfather of jazz in India — will also perform.

“Of course I’ve got to join these artists on stage…I’m humbled by them and feel like a father figure,” says Banks, now 76.

The concert was supposed to happen last year, to celebrate Banks’s 75th birthday. “But it’s all coming together now, and we’re excited to see it happen,” says his son, Neil, who runs an artist and event management company.

The concert will be held at Shanmukhananda Hall on Friday and is being called Mile Sur, after the iconic 1988 unity-in-diversity Doordarshan music video of the same name that Banks composed, along with Ashok Patki.

“For me, performing at this event will be a form of guru seva,” says percussionist Anandan Sivamani. “Louis is very special to me and there’s nothing I enjoy more than performing with him on stage.”

Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia said he was introduced to the idea of fusion by Banks Sr a decade ago. “Louis taught me how to use my classical skills and incorporate them with other genres of music. And that began my long-term association with fusion and Louis,” he says.

The three-hour event will see jugalbandis between the artists, all of whom have collaborated and performed with Banks.

It’s a celebration of Louis’s life, says guitarist Sanjay Divecha. “The tribute will also serve as a platform for younger musicians to come and find inspiration. That’s what Banks did for us.”

WHAT: Mile Sur, a tribute to Louis Banks

WHEN: December 8, 7 pm

WHERE: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion

Tickets are available online; prices start at Rs1,000