Nagpur’s ex-corporator floats own RSS, seeks registration

In a bid to embarrass the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), former Nagpur corporator and social activist Janardan Moon submitted an application to register his voluntary organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the local charity commissioner. It seems that Moon wants to embarrass the Hindutva fountainhead RSS which is not a registered organisation. Moon said that as the RSS is not a registered organisation, anyone can register an organisation by the same name through the charity commissioner.

He said that the organisation has applied online for registration of his organisation to the charity commissioner on Monday and later submitted all necessary documents for consideration.

A senior RSS activist, Virag Pachpore admitted that the RSS was not a registered organisation. The Sangh is the insistence on self-sufficiency. Every need, including financial is fulfilled by the swayamsevaks themselves. “Sangh does not accept donations or sponsorships from anybody. The swayamsevaks contribute as per their ability in the spirit of selfless sacrifice in the form of Guru Dakshina,” another swayamsevak said.

The RSS website does not provide any annual report, registration or information too. “I have verified the fact that there is no any such registered organisation all over the country and after than I sought a registration in my organisation (RSS) before the competent authority,” Moon said.

Reacting on the issue, the senior RSS leader and Akhil Bharatiya Pracharak Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya said that such a gimmick isn’t worthy of any importance. “Let the charity commissioner decide on the issue,” he said and refused to comment more on the issue.

Earlier, the senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh said that the RSS was an unregistered organisation and asked it to reveal details about the funds it collects annually. The RSS was set up on Vijayadashami day (September 27) in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. Five Maharashtrian Brahmins – all doctors and Tilakites – Dr BS Moonje, Dr LV Paranjpe, Dr BB Tholkar, Dr Ganesh Damodar Savarkar (younger brother of Veer Savarkar) and Dr Hedgewar himself set up the organisation.

The RSS sources here claimed that now they have around 60 lakh members across the country with around 60,000 shakhas (units). Interestingly, the Communist Party of India (CPI) was also founded in the same year of 1925 in December at an all India conference at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.