Nanded civic polls on October 11: Congress looks to keep BJP out  

The Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation,which has been ruled by the Congress for years, will go to polls on October 11. Retaining the party bastion would be a challenge for the Congress and its state chief Ashok Chavan, particularly after losing the adjoining Latur Municipal Corporation, which was held by the party for years, in April this year.

The municipal corporation is ruled by Congress, which had won 41 corporators in the 81-member strong body in 2012. The party is facing competition from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which has won 12 of the 17 municipal corporations which went to the polls this year. BJP, which has vowed to continue the winning streak in Nanded, had poached five sitting corporators from Congress a few weeks ago. Another five and three corporators from Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, too, had joined BJP ahead of the elections.

"Though the Congress is likely to emerge as the largest party in Nanded, retaining power in the civic body will be a tough task for the party. Chavan would not leave any stone unturned to retain his home turf and reiterate his hold on the constituency. The rally by party's vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday is part of the attempt to ensure their victory," said a Congress leader.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen had made to headlines by winning whopping 11 seats in its first attempt in contesting any elections in civic body in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena had stood second by winning 14 seats, while BJP had scored just two seats.