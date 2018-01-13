Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 1.55 kg of drug, arrests 6 in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday and Friday arrested six people, including employees of a pharmaceutical company for attempting to sell a drug called pseudoephedrine .

Acting on a tip off, the NCB arrested the accused from Thane and Mahad and also seized 1.55 kilograms of white crystalline powder purported to be pseudoephedrine.

“A pharmaceutical company based in Mahad in Raigad district manufactures pseudoephedrine which is used to make medicines to treat bronchitis,” said a senior NCB officer. Employees of the company managed to steal the drug. “They used to steal in small quantities so that it would be easy for them to sneak it out,” said the officer.

Ephedrine and pseudoephedrine are controlled substances under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) act.

They can be used to manufacture dangerous drugs such as amphetamine and methamphetamine.