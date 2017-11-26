Narrow escape: RPF constable saves senior citizen being dragged by train at Mumbai station

Thanks to some quick thinking and timely help from commuters, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Sachin Sabne saved a senior citizen, who got dragged while trying to board a moving train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Sunday evening.

Jagannath Vithoba Unhale, 62, lost his grip while trying to board Vidarbha Express and was dragged for a few metres before being pulled out from the gap between the train and the platform. Sabne caught Unhale before the train picked up speed and rescued him with the help of other commuters.

RPF constable Sachin Sabne

“The incident occurred at 7.05pm. I was patrolling platform number 18 when I noticed that a commuter was struggling to board a compartment. He had two bags on him and was trying to push himself inside. However, his grip loosened on the railing and got dragged. I ran after him and pulled his legs to prevent him from slipping into the gap between the train and the platform,” said Sabne.

Thanking Sabne for saving his life, Unhale said it was his mistake and was trying to board a wrong train in a hurry.