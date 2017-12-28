Nashik arms haul case: Main accused, his father also booked in Rs5L extortion case in Mumbai

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday arrested Akhbar Pasha, 52, father of Badrinujam Badshah alias Sumit alias Suka, main accused in Nashik arms haul case, for allegedly trying to extort Rs5 lakh from a local businessman. Badshah, 27, is also a co-accused in this extortion case and was arrested earlier this month in Nashik while he was on his way to Mumbai with a huge cache of weapons.

On December 22, based on the businessman’s complaint, the RAK marg police had filed an FIR under sections 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The complainant had told the cops that the father-son duo demanded Rs5 lakh from him while threatening to kill him. The case was later transferred to the AEC, who arrested Pasha and remanded him in police custody till January 2.

Badshah has more than 20 cases against him in RAK Marg, Bhoiwada, Wadala TT and Mulund police stations. His father, who hails from Pakistan, had settled in Sewri after partition and worked as a daily wage labourer. Badshah and his elder brother have cases like extortion, threatening, arms possession and even sodomy against them.