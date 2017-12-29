Nashik arms haul: Gang robbed store after owner refused to sell arms

The five accused in the Nashik arms haul case had first visited the arms and ammunition shop in Uttar Pradesh they later looted to buy weapons, said the police. When the shop owner refused to sell arms in such large quantity, they decided to come back later and rob the store.

The Nashik police investigating the case said main accused Badrinujam Badshah alias Sumit alias Suka had gone to UP with an intention to buy six pistols to start his own gang in Mumbai. According to the Chandwad police, Badshah and his four accomplices had left from UP in the robbed Bolero to get six pistols to Mumbai in a cavity created in the car robbed from Amboli.

Badshah told the Chandwad police that he had first offered to buy the six pistols but the owner refused saying he could not issue so many to one person and could only sell one. The cops said at the time Badshah and his gang fought with the store owner and left, but returned at night to rob the six pistols they had chosen.

The officers questioning Badshah said after taking the pistols, they could not resist the display of the entire cache and decided to take the remaining guns and revolvers too. “Badshah has confessed to the entire incident and we have recovered the entire loot,” said a police officer from Nashik crime branch.