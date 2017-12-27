Nashik arms haul: Man who made bogus documents of vehicle held

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a man from Mumbra for allegedly making bogus documents for the vehicle used by the accused arrested for transporting a large cache of arms in Nashik earlier this month .

Sayyed is an accomplice to the earlier arrested Badudin Juman Badshah alias Sumit alias Suka, 27, a resident of Sewri area. Suka is said to be the mastermind of the crime.

When the crime branch conducted a house search at Sayyed’s residence, they found bogus stamp paper, government documents and some other materials used for forging government documents.

Sayyed was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody till Friday.

On December 15, acting on a tip-off, the Nashik rural police had seized a large quantity of arms near Chandwad toll naka on the Agra-Mumbai highway, and arrested three men.

A total of five accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The seizure includes 25 rifles, one machine gun, 19 revolvers and 4,166 live cartridges. This is reportedly the largest arms seizure in Maharashtra since the arms haul in Aurangabad in 2006.