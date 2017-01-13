National Youth Day: Students asked to promote cashless society

The University Grants Commission (UGC) wants college students to become change-makers by promoting a cashless society.

On National Youth Day, celebrated on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the UGC wants students to get familiar with various modes of digital payments and educate others about it. Every year, the UGC calls for various activities to be conducted at colleges and universities through the week to mark the day.

“Every youngster, who is not conversant with ‘digital payments’, must learn at least one mode. Those conversant with ‘digital payments’ should educate at least 10 people in this regard,” stated the circular released on the UGC website earlier this week.

Youth organisations in colleges have been asked to organise training programmes as part of the celebrations.

While most colleges in Mumbai have taken steps to spread literacy on cashless transactions, some are also planning to use this opportunity to go beyond the campus. On Friday, the management of RD National College in Bandra will hold a one-day workshop to train small businessmen about cashless transactions. “Digital payment is the need of the hour, especially for small businesses. The orientation programme will be held in partnership with several experts,” said Dinesh Panjwani, principal of the college.

Also read

Demonetisation blues? Job offers for civil engineering students in Mumbai slump