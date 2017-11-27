Navghar Police attempting to track down ACP and his family for abetting suicide

The Navghar police have formed teams to trace assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Damodar Chaudhari, his wife Bharati, and his daughter Neelakshi after the three were booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 44-year-old woman.

Based on a note retrieved from a shop in Mulund (West), the ACP and his family were booked by the Navghar police station on Thursday night.

The victim, Riya Palande, hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom in Samarth Villa at Mulund (East) on November 23.

Palande had told her maid that she would be resting in her room. The victim’s body was discovered by a friend. Before committing suicide, Palande wrote on her bedroom wall that she had left a suicide note in the shop in Mulund West.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were involved in a financial dispute . They had previously filed non-cognizable offences against each other.

These cases, along with the suicide note, are being treated as evidence in the ongoing investigation. The police are also investigating online transactions between Palande and the accused.

The ACP was a part of the local arms unit and he was lived with his family in a government quarters above the Mulund police station.