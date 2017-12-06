Navi Mumbai bank heist: Cops’ key suspect, the man who rented shop, died 2 months before crime

During the initial stage of their investigation of the Sanpada bank heist, the police were on a wild goose chase trying to trace and arrest Gena Bachchan Prasad, who they suspected was the mastermind. Now, it has emerged that the passport photo used in the rent agreement for the shop was that of 45-year-old Bhawar Lal, a native of Rajasthan. Lal, who was part of the plot, died of brain haemorrhage two months before the heist.

“While making the rent agreement, Lal had identified himself as Gena Bachchan Prasad and submitted identity documents such as PAN and Aadhaar,” said the officer. He then handed over the shop to Hajid Mirja Baig, a key accused and Lal’s acquaintance.

The police later realised that the documents were fake. Despite this, the police kept looking for him at different places. They had also procured the passport size photograph used for the agreement. After arresting a few accused, the police learnt that the person in the photo was actually Lal.

Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale rejected that intelligence failure led to the heist. “Our officials can collect information from the city but not underground. The accused had taken six months to dig the tunnel. How should we get to know what was happening below the ground?” he said.