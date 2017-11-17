Navi Mumbai bank heist: Cops scan prime suspect’s call data records

The police are examining the call data records of Gena Bachchan Prasad, the main suspect in the Sanpada bank heist, to find out who he was in touch with before the crime.

As many as 30 lockers of Bank of Baroda were looted between Friday night and Monday morning after the robbers dug a 30-feet-long tunnel from a nearby shop. The tunnel started from Prasad’s shop, which he had taken on rent in May, and opened in the bank’s locker room.

“We recovered the number from the rent agreement of the shop and it was last traced to Nashik on Sunday. It was switched off after that. We are trying to pull out his call records to see who Prasad had contacted before the crime,” said an investigating officer.

Another officer said the registration numbers of a few vehicles have also been found and they suspect that those vehicles were used by the culprits at some points. However, they have not been able to connect the dots so far. Tushar Doshi, deputy commissioner police (crime), said, “There are some developments in this case. However, since we have not been able to zero in on the accused, I will not be able to share those at this moment.”

In the CCTV footage, the police have spotted three accused but their faces are not clear. One footage shows a person carrying a bag of soil from the shop to the other side of the road. Another footage shows a person crossing the road wearing red hoodie to hide his face.

The Navi Mumbai crime branch is doing a parallel investigation with the DCP zone 1 team in this case. The police teams have been sent to different places in the country to find leads in the case.

Another police officer said, “The accused used to give the rent to the agent in cash every month. We are trying to get as many details as possible about the accused from the owner and the agent.”