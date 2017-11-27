Navi Mumbai bank heist: Police make eighth arrest

The police have arrested one more person in connection with the Sanpada bank heist from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. This is the eight arrest made in the case so far.

“Our teams were searching for the culprits in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and some other states in the country for the past several days. One team managed to arrest one of the key accused from Allahabad on Sunday. The team is now on its way to Mumbai,” said Suraj Padvi, senior police inspector of Sanpada police station.

The police have not officially disclosed the name of the accused so far. “Once our team reaches Mumbai, we will take the person in our custody after producing him before the court. We will be able to say something about his identity and background only after that,” said another police officer.

On November 20, the police arrested the seventh accused from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. A day before that, a goldsmith was arrested from Malegaon. That goldsmith had allegedly purchased some of the stolen jewellery from the culprits.

Sudhakar Pathare, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), said, “There are some major developments in the investigations. Our teams are still travelling at different places of the country searching for the other accused. We hope to arrest all other accused soon.”

Sources said the police are also interrogating some jewellers from Nashik suspecting there involvement in the case. However, none of them have been arrested so far.

As many as 30 lockers of Bank of Baroda were looted by culprits between November 10 and 12 by digging a 30-foot tunnel from a nearby shop. After taking statements of all the people, the police have come to a conclusion that valuables worth Rs 3.19 crore were stolen.

Accused attempts suicide to evade interrogation

The police have registered a fresh case against Hajid Ali Baig, an accused in the Sanpada bank heist, for allegedly attempting to commit suicide on Sunday.

On Friday, when Baig was taken to NMMC hospital in Vashi for a routine check-up, he banged his head against a mirror a couple of times to commit suicide. However, cops pulled him away.

Sudhakar Pathare, DCP (zone 1), said, “Baig had earlier also been arrested for other offences. We have come to know that he had tried to commit suicide in police custody a number of times then. So it seems to be his modus operandi to get rid of interrogation and divert the investigation.”

“He suffered minor injuries and we did not have to admit him to the hospital,” Pathare said.