Navi Mumbai bank heist: Police question three more jewellers from Nashik

They are now reportedly interrogating three jewellers from Nashik

mumbai Updated: Nov 24, 2017 00:31 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Thirty lockers of Bank of Baroda were looted between November 10 and November. The culprits dug a 30-feet-long tunnel leading to the locker room from two shops away.(HT File)
After arresting a jeweller from Malegaon in connection with the Sanpada bank heist, the Navi Mumbai police are now trying to find out if other jewellers too bought the booty from the thieves. They are now reportedly interrogating three jewellers from Nashik.

However, none of them has been arrested owing to lack of concrete evidence, a source said. The jeweller from Malegaon, who was arrested on November 20, had allegedly bought part of jewellery worth Rs 3.19 crore stolen from the lockers of Bank of Baroda. The police have recovered 1.5 kg gold from him.

“After arresting the first jeweller, we suspect involvement of other jewellers too. Our teams are travelling to Mumbai, Thane, Nashik etc,” said a senior police officer. The police have arrested seven persons.

Recommended for you