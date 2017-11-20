Navi Mumbai bank heist: Roles of those arrested yet to be established, say police

The roles of the four people arrested in connection with the bank heist in Sanpada are yet to be established, said the police.

Also, the ops have not been able recover much of the stolen valuables from the arrested accused so far. The arrests came a week after 30 lockers at the Bank of Baroda’s Sanpada branch in Navi Mumbai were looted by robbers who entered through a tunnel dug two shops away.

After recording statements of all the people who had lockers in the bank, the police have come to a conclusion that valuables worth Rs3.19 crore were stolen.

The police formed around 10 teams to investigate the case. Tushar Doshi, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “The roles of only two arrested people in the crime have been partially established so far. The other two are still suspects.”

He added, “It was a disoriented crime and several people got involved in it. So even the main culprits may not be able to give details of all accomplices.”

The police suspect that the culprits didn’t know their accomplices real names and were only told their fake names for the heist. “So even if the arrested people give us some names, that won’t ensure that we will get the proper details of the absconding accused,” Doshi added.

On Saturday, the police claimed to have recovered one car which was used in the crime. Sudhakar Pathare, deputy commissioner of police (zone I), said, “Our teams are still looking for the culprits at different places around the country. We are analysing the evidence available, but many culprits are yet to be arrested.”