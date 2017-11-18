Navi Mumbai bank robbery: Police detain three from rural Maharashtra

Three people have been detained from rural Maharashtra on Friday in connection with the bank heist at Sanpada.

As many as 30 lockers in Bank of Baroda’s Sanpada branch were looted on November 10 and 11 after the robbers dug a 30-feet-long tunnel from a nearby shop.

The police formed 10 teams and sent them to various locations in the country to nab the culprits. The police however did not reveal anything about the investigation or these people fearing it could hamper their investigations.

“The investigation saw some major developments on Friday. Our teams are still working on it, but we are not in a position to share the developments. This was a well-planned and well-organised crime, which was executed after waiting for the right moment. We may be able to say something about the developments on Saturday,” said a police officer while requesting anonymity.

The police are still examining the CCTV footage of the building and scanning the call data records of the main suspect Gena Bachchan Parasd. “Some people are creating their own stories for a media hype that is hampering the investigation. We request them to refrain from doing so,” said Navi Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

A letter issued by R Babu Ravi Shankar, deputy regional manager, Mumbai Metro East Region, Bank of Baroda, said, “The bank is cooperating with the police. The branch will remain open for all services except locker operations till further notice. As per RBI guidelines and Bank’s rules and regulations, Bank will take 30 locker customers responsibility and interest in mind and act accordingly.”