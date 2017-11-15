Navi Mumbai held for assaulting a traffic police

The Kopar Khairane police arrested a 21-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting an on duty traffic constable on Monday. According to the police, Danish Shaikh, a resident of sector 19, parked his two-wheeler on the road and was talking to one of his friends nearby. Traffic constable Tanaji Patil arrived at the spot and asked Shaikh to remove the vehicle from the road as it was creating an obstacle for other vehicles to pass through.

According to the police, Shaikh refused to move his parked vehicle and the two got into an argument. After Patil threatened to take legal action, Shaikh was infuriated and hit Patil on the face. The police booked Shaikh under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday and is currently in police custody.