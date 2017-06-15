 Navi Mumbai wholesale markets to remain shut today in protest against GST | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Navi Mumbai wholesale markets to remain shut today in protest against GST

Mumbai city news: The government has removed necessary food items from GST, but when the same food items are sold under a brand, then it will levy 5% GST on them. This is unfair, said the sellers

mumbai Updated: Jun 15, 2017 10:14 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
mumbai city news
These markets sell vegetables, fruits, spices and grains.(HT)

 All five wholesale markets at the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) in Navi Mumbai will remain closed on Thursday in protest against the tax structure on essential produce in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime.

These markets sell vegetables, fruits, spices and grains. Kirti Rana, chairman of Navi Mumbai Merchants’ Chamber, said, “We have informed the chief minister and finance minister of Maharashtra that business will remain closed on Thursday.”

He added, “The government has removed necessary food items from GST, but when the same food items are sold under a brand, then it will levy 5% GST on them. This is unfair. Spices and dry fruits like dates will not be charged with VAT. We demand that such items also be removed from the GST.”

Rana said, “The government should also remove APMC cess and service tax.”

