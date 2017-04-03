 Sharad Pawar to address big rally on farm-loan waiver near Mumbai | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Sharad Pawar to address big rally on farm-loan waiver near Mumbai

Faisal Malik
Pawar will speak at an event organised in Panvel near Mumbai on Tuesday.(HT)

The week-long 1,500-km ‘sangarsh yatra’ by six opposition parties, including the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, in Maharashtra will culminate in a big rally at Panvel, near here, on Tuesday evening. NCP president Sharad Pawar will lead the speakers at the event to mark the culmination of the rally to demand loan waiver for distressed farmers in the state. The protesters started from Chandrapur district in dry Vidarbha on March 29 and covered most of the region and Marathwada, where farmer suicides are high.

Earlier, there was talk that Congress president Rahul Gandhi would join Pawar to address the rally, but the plan fell through. The Congress, the NCP, the Samajwadi Party, the Peasants and Workers Party, the Republican Party (Kawade) and United Janata Dal — have collaborated for the first time to raise the issue of debt-ridden farmers against the ruling BJP. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was also expected to join the movement but their legislators backed out at the last moment.

The opposition had also taunted the BJP’s prickly ally , the Shiv Sena, to join the protest, but the party, which has been vocal in demanding relief for farmers, did not take the bait.

