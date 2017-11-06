NCP conclave begins: Relations with BJP, Cong, poll strategies in Maharashtra to be discussed

With just two years left for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is thinking of plans and strategies to reach out to the masses. Starting Monday, the party is holding a two-day conclave at Karjat, around 60km from Mumbai, to chalk out strategies to up the ante against the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government.

So far, the party has been vague about its policies, neither supporting the BJP government fully, nor opposing it strongly. Party leaders are expecting clarity on the issue at the conclave, where the top brass will discuss its political strategy.

Various issues such as the farmer loan waiver scheme, reservations to various communities, and ties with the Congress will also likely be discussed.

On the first day’s agenda are discussions related to the state’s economy, in the light of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was rolled out on July 1, and issues focused on youngsters and women.

The next day, party leaders are scheduled to discuss the problem of urbanisation. They will also talk about the NCP’s organisational strength, challenges before them, the party’s position in the 2019 elections, its strategies, and the decision on an alliance with the Congress, said a senior NCP leader, who did not wish to be named.

The conclave assumes significance in the wake of the possible induction of former Congress leader Narayan Rane into Fadnavis’ Cabinet. The BJP’s ally Shiv Sena is vehemently opposed to giving a Cabinet berth to Rane, who is a staunch opponent of Uddhav Thackeray. The move is expected to worsen the already-strained ties between the allies even further.

On October 31, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had a confidential meeting with the party’s senior leaders to discuss the current political scenario in the state, sources said. “As a party, we have to be prepared for any possibility,” said another senior NCP leader.

The NCP recently started an eight-day agitation at district and tehsil levels against Maharashtra’s BJP government, which has just completed three years in office. The party has also announced that it will observe Black Day on November 8, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation last year.