NCP’s 11-day Maharashtra march starts today, Supriya Sule says will expose Devendra Fadnavis

To up the ante against the state government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is all set to kick off an 11-day march from December 1. The march called Halla Bol Padyatra will start from Yavatmal, a district in the Vidarbha region prone to farmer suicides, and conclude in Nagpur.

Talking to reporters in Yavatmal on Thursday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule criticised chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that he had betrayed people including farmers. “The objective of the Halla Bol Padyatra is to expose the lies of the state government. Fadnavis made big promises to the people and farmers but betrayed them,” said the NCP MP.

Pawar will address a rally in Nagpur on December 12. It is likely to be attended by senior leaders from all opposition parties, including Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

A few days ago, Pawar had declared that the NCP would not join hands with the BJP. This assumes significance as the NCP has been under criticism over its cordial relations with the saffron party. Senior NCP leaders were seen inviting ministers for their private functions, lauding and felicitating each other.

The NCP chief is also known to be on good terms with the BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All senior leaders of the party will participate in the rally that includes all its MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

Sule and Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition in the legislative council, will be part of the padyatra for 11 days. The MLAs will take a three-day break because of the MLC election on December 7 and will again join the protest, said a senior leader.

“We will have no vehicles for the padyatra except a state tranport bus-turned-ambulance with a stock of necessary things. The leaders are likely to cover 12 km in two sessions daily. This will be followed by public gathering in most of the villages,” he informed.