NCP to start agitation against BJP government in Maharashtra

In preparation for the 2019 elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is trying to change the perception that it is a BJP- friendly party. On Tuesday, it declared that it would ensure that the ministers will not be invited for any event organised by its leaders. The party has announced it would start agitations against the BJP government from November 25. This includes holding statewide agitations and an 11-day march from December 1.

Last week, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also said that the party will not join hands with the BJP and has also indicated that it would consider reuniting with the Congress.

The NCP has been under criticism over its cordial relations with the BJP. Senior party leaders were seen inviting senior ministers of the government for their private functions and felicitating each other.

The NCP chief is also known to have a good rapport with BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party had also extended unsolicited support to the BJP to stabilise its government in the state after it failed to get a majority in the assembly elections in 2014.

Talking to mediapersons on Tuesday, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the media is creating a wrong perception about the NCP. “To avoid any misconception about us, no NCP leader will invite any BJP minister for their functions till next elections,” said the senior NCP leader.

The party said it would start agitations against the government.

“We have decided to start an agitation against the state government over its failure to waive off farm loans, rise in crimes against women, deteriorating law and order, unemployment, inflation and other issues. Our agitation will start from November 25 across the state during which senior leaders will hold protests at their respective districts,” said Sunil Tatkare, state NCP chief.

“This will be followed by 11-day march (padyatra) starting from December 1 from Yavatmal where farmer suicides are very high and farmers affected by pesticide poisoning. The march will conclude in Nagpur on December 11, the day monsoon session of the state legislature is commencing,” said Tatkare.