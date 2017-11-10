NCP workers in Maharashtra to tweet, blog, be active on social media in a bid to win elections

After losing most of the elections in Maharashtra since 2014, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has realised the importance of social media in the current political scenario and asked its leaders to become aggressive on social media platforms. The leaders have been asked to open accounts on Facebook and Twitter, write blogs and try to become influencers to extend their reach. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also expressed shock over poor show by party leaders on social media.

To make leaders understand its significance, the party held a special session on social media during its two-day conclave in Karjat near Mumbai on November 5 and 6. The conclave was organised to introspect and plan party’s future strategies. The session was attended by all senior leaders including Pawar. Shriranjan Awte, a professor of political science from Pune, explained the importance of social media to the NCP leaders.

The NCP chief, while addressing the party leaders, said he is shocked to know that they are far behind when it comes to effective use of social media which is has become an important medium these days. “I remember some three years back, we had taken up a training session over how to use social media platforms. But it seems no one bothered to follow it up later,” Pawar said.

While addressing party leaders, Anand Paranjpe, head of NCP’s social media wing of the state, asked all their leaders to become active on social media by opening accounts on Facebook, Twitter, writing posts and sharing tweets. “Social media helped the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) influence voters in 2014, consequently, for the first time a non-Congress party got majority in the last general elections” he said.

“If we want to set a narrative, our senior leaders will have to start reacting on each and every issue on social media platforms. Similarly, all the other leaders need to re-tweet those tweets of seniors leaders and also share those posts on their Facebook accounts. With just one retweet, that particular statement will reach out to all your followers on Twitter. The reach will continue to add with more and more re-tweets and help us engage large number of people. Similar is the case with Facebook,” Paranjpe explained.

He also gave an example of party MP Supriya Sule’s selfie tweet with potholes which turned in to a campaign after NCP leaders followed her by tweeting their selfies with potholes and others sharing them on all social media platforms.

Paranjpe said the social media wing has now opened Facebook pages of all the district committees of the party to extend its outreach, which can be achieved only if leaders start sharing all posts of district committees on their personal Facebook accounts.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, in his address, said if you want to be followed by mainstream media, start a campaign on social media. “There are so many instances when mainstream media followed successful social media campaigns,” he said.