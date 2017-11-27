New AC local: Rly staff will be on train to help Mumbai commuters with automatic doors

From deploying railway officials on board to give directions on use of automatic doors to Aamchi Mumbai theme for its exteriors, the western railway (WR) is all geared up to gift the city its first air-conditioned (AC) local train on January 1.

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal recently announced the launch of the AC train service, most likely on the Churchgate-Virar route, from New Year. The details of the services and the halts are likely to be announced soon.

As railway officials raised concerns over the safety of commuters who are not used to handling automatic doors, the authorities decided to deploy staff for assistance. “For the first few months, railway officials will be present in each compartment to help passengers. The practice will continue until commuters get familiar with the system,” said a WR official.

The railways had attempted automatic doors in local trains in 2015, too, but had failed.

The exteriors of the AC local will be painted by Asian Paints and Street Art India Foundation and will give commuters a glimpse of Mumbai’s tourist spots, monuments, attractions, among others.

While one issue has been addressed, the railways have doubts on the feasibility and practicality of the operation on the Churchgate-Virar route. They have suggested an alternative shorter route, instead of the 60-km stretch, said sources.

Moreover, the button to reset the train after the chain is pulled is inside the compartment, which is otherwise outside. This would make it difficult for the guard to reach it. Sources said the train supposedly has a delay in execution of some of train controls. The western railway officials are working to resolve the issues.