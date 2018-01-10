New-and-improved Bandra Bandstand promenade in six months

In the next six months, Bandra’s Bandstand promenade is set to undergo major redevelopment.

The phase 3 of the revamp will commence from Thursday. The phase 2 ended in October.

“The phase 3 includes re-flooring a long stretch of the promenade, rebuilding the amphitheatre and the wall, cabling for CCTV cameras and lighting and fixing steel benches,” said an official of the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) who is aware of the development.

Residents of Bandra, who met with local MLA and BJP’s Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar on Wednesday, said the contractor will also have to fix the problems in phase 2.

Earlier, the Bandra Bandstand Residents’ Trust (BBRT) had complained of the slow and shoddy work done by the contractor last year. Shelar said, “Henceforth, we will ensure the quality of work is good. MMB officials and I will visit the site every 15 days.”

City architect PK Das, who is the consultant for the project, said the schedule will be discussed with MMB officials in a week. According to an MMB official in charge of the project, phase 3 will cost about Rs2.7 crore.

The contractor has to complete the work within 12 months.

A source close to the contractor, however, said, “ Although we have 12 months to complete the work, we plan to finish it in the next six months.”