New cycling track in Mumbai cut down by 5.2km; this Sunday’s route will be NCPA-Walkeshwar

To the dismay of Mumbai’s cycling enthusiasts, the civic body’s newly inaugurated 11-km cycling track between NCPA and Worli has been cut short by 5.2km for this Sunday.

Tomorrow, the track will run only between NCPA and Walkeshwar. The 11-km track between NCPA, Marine Drive and Worli was meant to be available to all cyclists between 6am and 10.30am every Sunday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it was forced to shorten the route as the traffic police have refused to permit it beyond Walkeshwar. Traffic diversions will not be possible between Walkeshwar and Worli, via Peddar Road, Mahalaxmi, and Haji Ali, and the road there is too narrow to allot a dedicated lane for cyclists.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner for A-ward, said: “The track will now run only up to Walkeshwar this weekend. By next Sunday, we will sort out traffic permissions, and the entire 11-km track will be available to cyclists.”

The traffic police have objected to creating a dedicated lane for cyclists, especially on Peddar Road, arguing that it required “huge logistical rearrangement”.

This is the first weekend that the BMC was to roll out the entire track, up to Worli sea link. Last Sunday, when the track was inaugurated by Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, it was functional only between NCPA and Walkeshwar.

The idea of this cycling track was first mooted by Thackeray. If the track is a success, the BMC plans to start similar cycling tracks between Bandra and Juhu as well. Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta has asked all 24 ward officers in the city to study the feasibility of such tracks in their wards.