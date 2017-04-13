New digital system to make registering vehicles, issuing driving licences faster in Andheri

The city’s largest regional transport office — the Andheri RTO — is in the process of adopting a new web-based system to register vehicles and issue driving licences. Once the system is in place, it will allow people to pay RTO fees online, enabling the office to function smoothly and with greater speed, besides eliminating the need for touts and agents.

To transfer vehicle-related data from the old systems to the updated ones, sources said the RTO offices will not register vehicles for three days, starting from April 15. “We will resume vehicle registration on April 19,” said a source.

On April 5, the Andheri RTO switched to the Sarathi 4.0 system used to register vehicles. It plans to switch to Vahan 4.0 from next week. The systems, developed by the National Informatics Centre, will allow people apply for driving licences from home.

The Vahan system will also facilitate the transfer of vehicles, change of address and procurement of a no-objection certificate. Sarathi will allow people to get duplicate licences or change the address on their licence without having to rely on touts.

RTO officials said the new system requires people to upload their documents before appearing for a learning licence test at the RTO. “We have asked people to upload the listed documents correctly on the system to avoid a last-minute cancellation of their appointment,” said a senior RTO official.

Andheri is the first RTO in Mumbai to implement both systems at once. The Tardeo RTO has still not installed the updated Sarathi system, though it started using Vahan 4.0 last year. The Wadala RTO has both systems, but relies on a limited version of Vahan, which caters to only private vehicles. The Borivli RTO is yet to implement either system.

Around 400 new vehicles are registered in the western suburbs daily — the highest in the city.

The Andheri RTO operates from Bandra to Jogeshwari in the western suburbs. It is the city’s largest RTO in terms of infrastructure and the number of vehicles and drivers.

