New rules: Maharashtra SSC, HSC students can’t enter exam hall after paper begins

Students appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations won’t be admitted to exam halls after a paper begins.

The new policy was announced by the state board of secondary and higher secondary education on Tuesday. The board added that students would have to stay in the exam hall for the entire duration of the paper.

The decision comes in the wake of a flurry of paper leaks during last year’s HSC exams. Earlier, students were permitted to enter the exam hall even if they were late by a maximum of half an hour. They could also submit their answer papers and leave the exam hall an hour after the paper commenced.

In an earlier interaction with reporters, school education minister Vinod Tawde said the move was aimed at curbing papers being leaked on social media. He, however, had added that the students who were owing to ‘genuine’ reasons could be allowed to enter exam halls. “The examiner will consider whether the student is late for a genuine reason,” he had said.

Aamir Ansari, principal, Alfalah School at Jogeshwari, said the state needs a robust transportation system for the new policy to work. “In many areas of the city, it’s not always possible for students to reach the exam centre on time, owing to various development activities. The state should improve its transportation system in order to implement the decision,” he said.