New York-style Central Park at Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade: BMC includes fishermen’s demands

Facing stiff opposition from the city’s fishermen for creation of a 300-acre park in Cuffe Parade through reclamation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has included a jetty and harbour area for fishing activities in its plan. It has also proposed to include a waterway as part of the plan.

Officials confirmed that municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta asked them to tweak the plan, after objections from the fisherfolk.

A senior civic official associated with the project said, “The place is used to park boats by fishermen. By including such facilities in the plan, we will also make it organised and more tourist-friendly.”

Earlier this year, the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti had objected to the plan, stating it will affect the livelihood of 20,000 fishermen. The BMC has proposed a 300-acre park through reclamation in Cuffe Parade in the Development Plan (DP) 2034. The park will include a garden and a playground.

Damodar Tandel, president of the association, said fishermen use the area to park around 400 boats.

Kolis are one of the earliest inhabitants of the city. Tandel, however, said that the samiti will continue to object to the plan. “Every year, Mumbai witnesses floods. By reclaiming land further, the authorities are only going to destroy the ecology further. We will continue to object to this plan as south Mumbai does not require such a huge garden,” Tandel said.

The BMC, however, has already invited a request for proposal from companies interested in the project earlier this month.

Further, the civic body has also asked the National Institute of Oceonography to carry out a study on the potential impact of the project. It is also looking at an Environment Impact Study and the civic body is plans to apply for an environment clearance from the central government to undertake the project.