Newborn girl’s body dumped at Mumbai’s Juhu beach

Body of a newborn girl was found at Juhu beach on Tuesday night following which Juhu police registered a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified accused under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code.

Cops said it was one of the visitors who spotted the body and informed the police control room by dialling 100, which then alerted the Juhu police station. A police officer said they reached the spot around 10pm and prima facie investigation revealed that the baby was not more than 15 days old.

As the body was yet to decompose, cops said it must have been kept at the beach only a few hours ago. A closer inspection revealed a cut on one of its hand and the body was sent to Cooper hospital for post-mortem.

Upon scanning the beach, the cops found a small knife, a woman’s gown and a baby diaper. Investigation is on to find out whether the gown and the knife belong to the same person who dumped the body. Cops suspect it could be the girl’s mother.

