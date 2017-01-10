Newlywed woman sets herself on fire in Dharavi over dowry demands

A newlywed woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire at her home in Dharavi.

In her statement to the police before she died on Sunday, the 25-year-old woman said that her husband and mother-in-law have been torturing her and demanding dowry. She had gotten married 45 days ago.

Following the statement, the Dharavi police arrested the duo — 25-year-old Ram and his 52-year-old mother Ranjana — under the stringent IPC section of dowry death where the punishment meted out to convicts ranges from seven years to life imprisonment. According to the police, the deceased Rangita Kharat was allegedly being harassed and assaulted by her in-laws and her husband, who is a house keeper, regularly. They would ask her to get dowry from her parents even when they knew that her father was a cobbler and with four other children, he could not afford to pay them.

Speaking about the incident, sub-inspector Chetan Bagul said, “Before she died, Kharat told us that she decided to end her life as she wanted to escape from the pain inflicted by her husband and his mother.”

She was rushed to Sion Hospital on Sunday and had suffered 95% burn injuries.

