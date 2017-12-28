NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra government over decision to shut 1300 schools down

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Maharashtra government after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports that the state education department has decided to close down government schools with less than 10 students and shift the students to nearby schools.

The NHRC has observed that the reported decision of the state education department would adversely affect the students, particularly those who come from rural areas and may not be able to afford a private school education. Accordingly, the implementation of this decision should be preceded by a thorough study on the issue in order to prevent the violation of the children’s basic right to education.

According to a statement released by the NHRC on Wednesday, a notice has been sent to chief secretary Sumit Mullick and the state government has been given four weeks to submit a detailed report regarding the same.

”Reportedly, this decision is likely to affect about 1,300 schools. The State Education Minister is of the view that the low number of students in these Zilla Parishad schools indicates that the quality of education is poor. the decision is likely to increase the distance between the school and the home for some students. According to the provisions of the Right to Education Act, the distance between a student’s home and school should be less than 1 kilometre till class V and less than 3 kilometres from class VI to VIII,” said the NHRC.