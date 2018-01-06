Nigerian held with cocaine, MD worth Rs2.08 lakh in Mumbai

A Nigerian national was arrested on Friday with 20 grams of cocaine and 54 grams of mephedrone worth Rs2.08 lakh in Santacruz (East).

The Bandra unit of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) in the city booked the accused, identified as Ikoni Levi, 22, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPA).

On receiving a tip-off, the ANC laid a trap near Vakola Church bus stop on Jawaharlal Nehru Road where Levi was nabbed. He was staying at Kolavari Village in Kalina.