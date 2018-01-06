 Nigerian held with cocaine, MD worth Rs2.08 lakh in Mumbai | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 06, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Nigerian held with cocaine, MD worth Rs2.08 lakh in Mumbai

The Bandra unit of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) in the city booked the accused, identified as Ikoni Levi, 22, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPA).

mumbai Updated: Jan 06, 2018 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
A Nigerian national was arrested on Friday with 20 grams of cocaine and 54 grams of mephedrone worth Rs2.08 lakh in Santacruz (East).
A Nigerian national was arrested on Friday with 20 grams of cocaine and 54 grams of mephedrone worth Rs2.08 lakh in Santacruz (East).(HT File/Representational Image)

A Nigerian national was arrested on Friday with 20 grams of cocaine and 54 grams of mephedrone worth Rs2.08 lakh in Santacruz (East).

The Bandra unit of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) in the city booked the accused, identified as Ikoni Levi, 22, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPA).

On receiving a tip-off, the ANC laid a trap near Vakola Church bus stop on Jawaharlal Nehru Road where Levi was nabbed. He was staying at Kolavari Village in Kalina.

more from mumbai
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you