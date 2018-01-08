Minimum temperature dips to 13.6 degrees on Monday, Mumbai’s lowest this season

The city on Monday recorded its lowest temperature this season, with the minimum temperature dropping to 13.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees below normal level.

The last time the temperature dipped to 13.6 degrees Celsius in January was in 2015.

On Sunday, Santacruz had recorded a minimum temperature of 13.8 degree Celsius.

However, there was a slight rise in minimum temperatures in south Mumbai — it was 18.2 degrees Celsius on Monday — still 1.3 degrees below normal — against Sunday’s 17.5.

Daytime temperatures, too, have saw an average drop of 2.6 degrees Celsius, with Santacruz recording a maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius (2.9 degrees below normal), and Colaba touching 27.8 degrees Celsius (2.3 degrees below normal).

Compared to Sunday when humidity levels were at 36% and 50% in the suburbs and south Mumbai, respectively, on Monday, it rose to 83% in Santacruz and 77% in Colaba.