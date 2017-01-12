Night temperature in Mumbai plunges 5 degrees Celsius below normal

For the third day in a row, minimum temperatures in Mumbai dropped, giving rise to cool conditions and making Thursday the coldest January day since 2013.

On Thursday, the night temperature at the Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbai, fell to 11.9 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius below normal. From Tuesday onwards the minimum temperature began falling as the city recorded 13.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 12.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

On January 6, 2013, Mumbai had recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius and this Wednesday’s night temperature has been the lowest since then. However, the lowest minimum for the first month of the year was recorded on January 29, 2012, at 10 degrees Celsius and the all-time low for the month was recorded on January 22, 1962 at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Colaba too, recorded the night temperature 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal on Thursday at 16.5 degrees Celsius, making it the lowest minimum temperature for south Mumbai this season.

Officials from the weather bureau said the weather pattern during early morning hours was leading to the drop in temperatures. “The city has been observing cool winds from the north-western parts of the country during the day. In the early hours of the day, the wind speed picks up and the pattern becomes northerly, which is even colder winds. This is leading to a daily drop in temperatures,” said Shubhangi Bhute, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department. “We expect temperatures to remain at this level for the next two days from Thursday.”

Day temperatures in the city were two degrees Celsius below normal.

Pollution levels improved marginally on Thursday morning as the air quality index was recorded at 248 (poor) as compared to 254 (poor) on Wednesday evening.

